Rafa Kalimann and volleyball player Bruninho are seen in an atmosphere of romance in a ballad; watch

New couple alert in the area? The presenter and former BBB Rafa Kalimann was caught in an atmosphere of romance with the player of the Brazilian volleyball team Bruno Rezende, better known as Bruninho. The two were seen together at a party in São Paulo, this Thursday (16). However, the images only began to circulate on the internet this Friday (17).

In the videos released by Gossip do Dia, Rafa and Bruninho appear very close together on the dance floor. In one moment, the ex-sister gets very close to the athlete and caresses his face. According to columnist Matheus Baldi, from SBT’s Fofocalizando program, the alleged couple would have arrived at the event and left the place holding hands. wanted by hugogloss.comthe two did not comment on the matter until the closing of the matter.

Check out the videos of Rafa and Bruninho together below:

end to rumors

This Friday (17), Rafa Kalimann vented about rumors that he would be the lover of Boninho, director of Globo, a broadcaster with which the influencer has a contract. “We are in 2022 and there are still people who belittle the work of a woman. I’ve read comments asking who I was giving to be there at Globo. I saw the gossip, I got angry and the tendency was to let it go because that kind of news wouldn’t even reach some people. So, I prefer to keep quiet, not give Ibope, but I decided to record some stories because this has to stop. You don’t have to keep putting women in the place of the lover, of doing something unethical to get a job. And it was very positive.”he said in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

The influencer was also recently the subject of speculation about a romance with João Vicente de Castro, but neither of them confirmed the affair. Her last public relationship was with actor Daniel Caon, who participated in the BBB 20’s Casa de Vidro, the same edition that Rafa was in.