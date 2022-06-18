Rare and very bright meteor grazes RS; see image

A grazing meteor streaked across the skies of Rio Grande do Sul, over Cidreira beach, on the northern coast of the state, on Wednesday night (15). It left a long, glowing trail that seemed to go up rather than down.

The luminous phenomenon occurred at approximately 22:37, and was classified by astronomers as an “earthgrazer” (or grazer) – which just grazes.

A meteor of this type happens when a small space rock enters our upper atmosphere at a very shallow angle, and does not burn up completely. Then it “bounces” back into space, traveling a great distance in the sky.

It is something that happens infrequently, and is rarely captured by cameras. The Heller & Jung Space Observatory, in Taquara (RS) managed to record some images, it is located about 100km away from citron.

“Initial analysis indicates that it was an earthgrazer from the Southern June Aquilids meteor shower, which is a light shower that occurs in this period of June,” said Carlos Fernando Jung, owner of the observatory and director of Bramon (Brazilian Meteor Observation Network) .

He entered terrestrial airs at an altitude of 93.5 km, and his last record was at 89.5 km. It lasted 6.01 seconds and reached a magnitude of -2.22 (similar to the brightness of the planet Jupiter).

“As an earthgrazer passes through our atmosphere, its mass and velocity change, so its orbit, upon re-entering space, will be different than when it encountered Earth’s atmosphere,” he explains.

On the other hand, “ordinary” meteors, which occur all the time, fully enter the atmosphere, descending to its lower layers.

In this process, due to the very strong pressure and temperature, most are completely vaporized. Some have fragments that resist the process and fall to the ground, receiving the name of meteorites.