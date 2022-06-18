Rare grazing meteor is recorded in the sky of Rio Grande do Sul

posted on 06/17/2022 17:09 / updated on 06/17/2022 17:11



(credit: Heller & Jung Space Observatory)

A grazing meteor was seen in the skies of Rio Grande do Sul, over Cidereira beach, on the north coast of the state, last Wednesday night (15/6). The information is from wow.

the meteor earthgrazer passed at approximately 8:37 pm leaving a long, bright trail in the sky that seemed to go up rather than down.

According to astronomers, this type of meteor happens when a small space rock enters our upper atmosphere at a very shallow angle, and doesn’t burn up completely. For this reason, it “bounces” and returns to space, traveling a great distance in the sky.

The light phenomenon happens infrequently, and is rarely recorded by cameras. However, the Heller & Jung Space Observatoryin Taquara, Rio Grande do Sul, got some images.

“Initial analysis indicates that it was a earthgrazer from the meteor shower Southern June Aquilidswhich is a light rain that occurs in this period of June”, said Carlos Fernando Jung, owner of the observatory and director of bramon (Brazilian Meteor Observation Network).

The meteor entered the Earth’s atmosphere at an altitude of 93.5 km, and the last record was at 89.5 km. It lasted 6.01 seconds and reached a magnitude of -2.22 (similar to the brightness of the planet Jupiter).

“As one earthgrazer passes through our atmosphere, its mass and velocity change, so its orbit, upon re-entering space, will be different than when it encountered the Earth’s atmosphere,” he explained.

The “traditional” meteors, which occur most frequently, enter the atmosphere fully, descending to the lowest layers.

In this process, due to the strong pressure and temperature, most are completely vaporized. Some have fragments that resist the process and fall to the ground, receiving the name of meteorites.