Ray Tracing in Forza Motorsport always present during gameplay

The reveal of the new Forza Motorsport was one of the highlights of Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022, along with the unavoidable Starfield.

During the presentation of Forza Motorsport, it was said that the game would have ray tracing during races, which would not only be in certain scenarios of the game.

Chris Esaki, creative director at Turn 10, thanks Pure Xbox, came to reconfirm that gameplay with ray tracing is really one of the features for this new Forza Motorsport, it’s not limited to replays or Photo Mode.

“Ray tracing has arrived. It’s on the track, and most importantly, it’s real-time gameplay. I really want to make that very clear. When we say on the track, we don’t mean it’s just replays or Photo Mode on the track and [estamos] being playful with words – we are not trying to deceive you here.

When you’re competing, when you’re playing the game, ray tracing is on.”

