Rebeca gets into trouble at Chiquinho’s school in Cara e Coragem

Determined to turn life around Moa (Marcelo Serrado) upside down, Rebeca (Mariana Santos) will seek trouble at Chiquinho’s school (Guilherme Tavares) in the next chapters of face and courageengaging in a conversation with the director of the institution and creating a dangerous zone for the ex-husband, who is struggling not to lose custody of their child.

Rebeca has not yet shown concrete evidence of her plan against Moa, but she is looking for a drastic solution to regain control of the situation and make the stuntman’s life hell, while putting Chiquinho in a complicated situation of sudden, practically mandatory changes. , since a possible change in the boy’s custody could completely change his routine.

Moa is disgusted to find out that Rebeca went to school. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

While Moa tries to get rid of Rebeca, a series of mysteries are surrounding the main nucleus, highlighting the secrets surrounding Clarice’s (Taís Araújo) death and the secret formula obtained by scientist Jonathan (Guilherme Weber), who came to succeed. some fulminant escapes from the trio formed by Moa, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Ítalo (Paulo Lessa).

A lot of information will still be revealed in the novel, but everything will happen gradually, with minimal data being found with each new chapter. Moa will have to be divided between taking care of her son and secret missions with her partners, as well as Pat, who takes care of her children, her sick husband and, as a bonus, joins Moa and Ítalo in the search for clues.