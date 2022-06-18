Recife promotes vaccination campaign against Covid-19, flu and measles in ten locations over the weekend | Pernambuco

The City Hall of Recife promotes, Saturday (18) and Sunday (19), a vaccination campaign against flu, measles and Covid-19. The immunizers will be applied without scheduling, in ten locations ( check list below ), between public markets, health units and shopping malls.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The flu and measles vaccines will be applied to those who are part of the priority groups of the campaigns, while the Covid-19 vaccine will be aimed at people from five years of age.

For the national measles vaccination campaign, the target audience is health workers and children aged six months to under five years.

As for the flu, in addition to these two groups, the elderly, pregnant women, puerperal women, teachers from public and private education networks, people with comorbidities and people with permanent disabilities.

Truck drivers, urban and long-distance public road passenger transport workers, port workers, professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces, prison system employees, the population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures.

To speed up vaccination, the Health Department of Recife recommends that citizens bring an identification document, the vaccination card and the SUS card (the last two only for those who already have it).

Part of the target audience must also present documents that prove the need for immunization. Professionals from public and private health networks and teachers, for example, must bring proof, such as badges or work papers. Pregnant women, puerperal women, people with comorbidity or permanent disability must bring medical reports that prove the condition.

The Covid-19 vaccine will be applied to children between five and 11 years old and also to people from 12 years old.

People between the ages of 12 and 49 who took the second dose at least four months ago can receive the first booster dose (third dose). Those aged 50 years or older, immunosuppressed, with a Body Mass Index (BMI) equal to or greater than 40 and health workers can also receive the second booster dose (fourth dose).

Everyone must present a photo ID and proof of residency. If you do not have and do not have a certificate of electoral domicile, it is possible to use a declaration of residence, prepared specifically for this action.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the time of vaccination. They must also present an official document of the child, an official document with a photo that proves affiliation/responsibility, as well as proof of residence in the name of a parent or legal guardian.

São José Market – Dom Vital Square, São José – from 8 am to 5 pm, only vaccination against Covid-19 for people over 12 years old;

Hippodrome Square, from 8 am to 4 pm;

Sítio São Braz – Rua Severino Miguel de Moura, 23, Sítio dos Pintos – from 8 am to 12 pm;

Shopping Recife- Rua Padre Carapuceiro, 777, Boa Viagem – from 9 am to 7 pm;

Paulo Cavalcante Housing Complex – Rua Senhor do Bonfim, s/n, Guabiraba – from 8 am to 3 pm;

USF Paz e Amor – Rua Senador Pompeu, 40, Ibura – from 8 am to 3 pm.

Crossroads Market – Rua Dr. José Maria, 2200, Encruzilhada – from 8 am to 4 pm;

Shopping Recife – Rua Padre Carapuceiro, 777, Boa Viagem – from 12pm to 7pm;

Bonsucesso Futebol Clube – Rua Maragogi, s/n, Alto José do Pinho – from 8 am to 3 pm;

USF Lagoa Encantada – Rua Dr. Benício Jordão de Vasconcelos, s/n, Cohab – from 8 am to 3 pm.