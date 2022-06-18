Reduction in the electricity bill could reach 19.5% by 2022

If the bills that determine the tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services come into force (ICMS), and the floor of tax credits for PIS/CofinsBrazilian consumers will be able to benefit not only from a reduction in fuel, but also pay up to 19.5% less on their electricity bills in 2022.

In addition, resources from the privatization of Eletrobras will also contribute to the fall in energy bills. The estimate was released last Wednesday, 15th, by the deputy director-general of the National Electric Energy Agency (ring), Camila Bomfim, during a public hearing.

Reduction of almost 20% in the energy bill

The 19.5% drop in the electricity bill corresponds to the accumulation of three price reduction initiatives. The first one is the average decrease of 12% in the tariff referring to the project that sets the ICMS ceiling between 17% and 18%. In addition to gasoline and diesel, the rule will also apply to the energy bill.

The second concerns the 5.2% reduction in tariff adjustments through the return, via electricity bill, of the amounts of PIS and Cofins overpaid, as clarified in PL 1280/22. The measure mirrors the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that considered including ICMS in the calculation basis of these taxes an unconstitutional act.

Finally, the third action will allow a 2.3% reduction in the electricity bill after the privatization of Eletrobras. This is because a contribution to the Energy Development Commission (CDE) of R$ 5 billion is planned in 2022 after the sale of the state-owned company is completed. Altogether, transfers of R$ 32 billion are expected in the coming years by the company and its subsidiaries.