Renata Fan sees commentator expose Rodrigo Hilbert: Nobody can take it anymore

The presenter burst into laughter when she saw her partner talk about the artist

after seeing that Abel Ferreira had won another game with palm trees, this Friday (17), Heverton Guimarãescommentator of the Open Game, said that he couldn’t stand talking about the team anymore and even compared it to Rodrigo Hilbert, making Renata Fan bring her hands to her face to laugh at the comment.

For those who don’t know, the coach has really stood out in the sports world, and as the journalist does not support the team, he is uncomfortable to report so many victories. Héverton Guimarães compared Abel’s perfection in what he does with Rodrigo Hilbert.

“We need to stop this man, someone needs to do something. We have two men who need to be stopped: Rodrigo Hilbert and Abel Ferreira, no one can take it anymorestarted the Open Game commentator, while Renata Fan put her hands to her face: “Good comparison!”fired the Band contractor, laughing.

As incredible as it may seem, as much as he can’t stand the boys any longer, Héverton Guimarães tore praise and even talked about Fernanda Lima’s beauty.

“They’re beautiful, successful, intelligent, well-prepared, they use important methodologies… I can’t say that Abel’s wife is beautiful, I don’t know her, but Rodrigo Hilbert’s certainly is. Hey, someone needs to stop this man, I can’t stand looking at Abel Ferreira’s face anymore, talking about Palmeiras”, she concluded.

EXPOSE THE PARTNER’S ADDICTION

A member of the Jogo Aberto cast for years, Héverton Guimarães is known for his most sincere comments. A few months ago, in an interview with “Olé Open Bar”he revealed that Renata Fan is a workaholic.

“Renata is obsessed with work, she is obsessed with results. I’m referring to the journalistic part of it, and the entertainment part too. If you start doing and don’t surrender… man, Renata will call you on the flying dick, even“, confirmed Heverton Guimarães.