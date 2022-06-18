Rodrygo reveals why he left São Paulo to play for Santos as a child

Credit: Reproduction

Rodrygo has always achieved great goals in football from an early age. It was also like that when drawing the attention of big teams. During the podcast ‘PodPah’ last Thursday (16), the Real Madrid striker was asked about his training before reaching the professional. Rodrygo said that he started in Osasco, with a teacher who also worked in São Paulo, and that he started at the club. However, seeking competitiveness, the player received an invitation from Santos and started to attend Vila Belmiro, aiming at competitions:

“It involved several things. In São Paulo I remember I went to the field, but we only trained, there was no game at that age. I wanted to compete, at Santos they said I was going to join the São Paulo under-11, and that I was going to play. I spent a year playing for Santos and living in Osasco. Santos revealed many players, he already counts. At the time, Santos had the biggest helm, Neymar, Robinho, Ganso” – declared Rodrygo.

Real Madrid or Barcelona, ​​Rodrygo?

Rodrygo also spoke in Podpah that he was practically closed with Barcelona. However, because he really liked Real, the athlete waited a lot for a Merengue proposal, which ended up coming and materialized in the transfer of Rodrygo to Real:

“I was going to settle with Paris, and at Barcelona everything was fine, but, man, I’ve always liked Real Madrid, I’ve always liked everything, everyone knows. I told my father, several teams came, when I was at the base, I would really go to Liverpool and the fans were already cursing me. The crowd was already calling me a mercenary. Then I stayed at Santos, everything was fine at Barcelona but I always wanted to play for Real Madrid. I asked if there was anything from Real Madrid and he would say: ‘nothing, nothing’. I told him to wait he said he couldn’t wait any longer. He said: ‘You’re going to play with Messi!’ But I said, just wait for this game, Real Madrid will come.” – revealed the attacker.

