Ronaldo overcomes initial controversies at Cruzeiro and reaches six months of management with football on the rise | cruise

December 18, 2021. The day Ronaldo Fenômeno and Cruzeiro linked up again, 27 years after the striker was sold to PSV Holland. The return, which completes six months this Saturday, was the beginning of a project to restructure the club, with the ace being the owner of SAF.

The challenge is great. He took a club drowning in debt and, sportingly, living his worst moment in 101 of history. Three years in Serie B and without the slightest optimism that this time would not be even longer.

The beginning was complicated. The hope was for the injection of “rivers” of money. What did not happen. The speech was of absolute cost containment, review of all club accounts and a lean budget for 2022.

Fábio, one of the greatest idols in the history of Cruzeiro and who was close to completing a thousand games, was an athlete who left for this cost containment. A fact that generated revolt in part of the fans. There was a protest against Ronaldo, at Toca, and the beginning of 2022 was another one of great weight in the environment.

Situation that was ceasing with the passage of time. Still without definitively signing the purchase, the manager disbursed more than R$ 20 million for Cruzeiro to end the transfer ban and be able to register reinforcements. Ronaldo was gaining the confidence of the crowd, which increased as the games progressed.

Paulo Pezzolano, a coach who arrived virtually unknown, began to make the team play well. Offensive team, face to face with Atlético-MG, important advances in the Copa do Brasil. Return to the State final and to the round of 16 of the national competition, after two years absent from both phases.

With just a few days to go before the signing of the final contract between Ronaldo and Cruzeiro, the possibility of the deal not happening scared the crowd. Faced with the chaotic financial situation of the club, the manager changed some molds of the agreement to have guarantees. Members of the Deliberative Council exerted pressure, went to court to avoid the vote that would approve the negotiation. Unsuccessfully. Phenomenon officially became the owner of SAF do Cruzeiro on April 14.

Serie B had already started. Two games, with one defeat and one victory. Mistrust about the camp returned to some people, but it soon dissipated. Pezzolano reinvented the style of play, Cruzeiro amended eight victories and opened up an advantage at the end. Today, he is the absolute leader, and Ronaldo completes six months with the club and is also six points clear at the top of the table.

Cruzeiro still has financial difficulties. The budget is still tight, and the order is still saving. But, since January, the club has not delayed payment of players and employees, which had been recurring in recent years. The membership program was also leveraged by the current management, jumping from 10,000 to 60,000 members since December.

The path towards access is still long. In terms of points, there are still 50% to be covered. In the Copa do Brasil, the team starts its journey to the round of 16 next Thursday, against Fluminense. He arrives for the duel as an “underdog”, facing an opponent with greater investment.

In the last week, the fans also started to feed the dream of their own stadium. Project that is not yet made possible by Ronaldo’s management. Also to contain costs, Cruzeiro talks with the Government of Minas Gerais so that spending on Mineirão is lower. The Government, in turn, is interested in reducing spending on transfers to Minas Arena, which manages the stadium under a public-private partnership contract.

On the other hand, the possibility arises for the club to manage a new multipurpose arena, which will be built by the city of Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. Another embryonic conversation, but one that stirs the fan’s imagination. Both are possibilities that arise through the new administration of Cruzeiro, but that will not have any definition in the very short term.