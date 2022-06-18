RS confirms 2nd case in the state; Brazil has 7 cases

The Rio Grande do Sul Health Department confirmed today a new case of monkeypox. It is the second registered in the state and the seventh in Brazil. Confirmation was performed by the Adolf Lutz Institute, in São Paulo, through laboratory tests. The information was also confirmed by the Ministry of Health in a note.

The folder clarified that the new case was registered in a 34-year-old man, resident of Porto Alegre, who has a history of travel to Europe. The patient underwent medical care in recent weeks, is in isolation and is in a stable clinical condition with no complications. It is also monitored by the State and Municipal Health Departments.

“There is no contact relationship between this and the other case that has already been confirmed in RS, which was a resident of Portugal on a trip to the Capital. Both are considered imported cases because they are in people with a recent history of travel to other countries. two confirmed, there is currently no record of other cases considered suspicious.”, he explained.

According to the Ministry of Health, the necessary measures to control the disease are being taken.

“Control measures were taken immediately, such as isolation and contact tracing on an international flight with the support of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The Ministry of Health, through the Situation Room and the National CIEVS [Centro de Informações Estratégicas em Vigilância em Saúde]continues in direct articulation with the states to monitor cases and track those who have been contacted.”

So far, Brazil has seven confirmed cases of monkeypox, namely: four in São Paulo, two in Rio Grande do Sul and one in Rio de Janeiro. Another nine suspected cases are under investigation.

Last Tuesday (14), the chief director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that he had convened the organization’s emergency committee for a meeting on June 23 to discuss the growing number of infections worldwide. The WHO is considering whether to declare the spread of monkeypox cases a global health emergency.

How contamination happens

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be, for example, by hugging, kissing, massages, sexual intercourse or close and prolonged respiratory secretions.

“Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that were used by the patient. There is no specific treatment, but in general the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions” , informed the government of São Paulo, in a note.

Prevention

Avoid close/intimate contact with the sick person until all wounds have healed;

Avoid contact with any material, such as bedding, that has been used by the sick person;

Hand hygiene, washing them with soap and water and/or use of alcohol gel.

Know the symptoms

The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of these symptoms, people develop skin lesions that may be located on the hands, mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital regions.

Risk of death is low

Monkeypox can be lethal, but the risk is low. There are two distinct groups of the disease virus circulating in the world, grouped together based on their genetic characteristics: one predominantly in Central African countries — with a fatality rate of around 10% — and another circulating in West Africa, with a much lower rate. , of 1%.

The still incipient genomic surveillance shows that the virus circulating outside the African continent is the least lethal.

Complications can occur, especially secondary bacterial infections of the skin or lungs, which can progress to sepsis and death or spread of the virus to the central nervous system, generating a condition of severe brain inflammation called encephalitis, which can have serious sequelae or lead to death. .

In addition, as with any acute viral disease, depending on the patient’s immune status and conditions and access to adequate medical care, some cases can lead to death.

Smallpox vaccine protects

Studies show that prior smallpox vaccination can be effective against monkeypox by up to 85%. This is because both viruses belong to the same family and therefore there is a degree of cross protection due to the genetic homology between them.

However, as smallpox was eradicated over 40 years ago, there are currently no vaccines available to the general public.