RS confirms 2nd case of monkeypox; there are already seven in the country | Rio Grande do Sul

The Ministry of Health confirmed, this Friday (17), the second case of monkeypox in Rio Grande do Sul, the seventh in the country . He is a 34-year-old man, resident of Porto Alegre, with a history of travel to European countries.

The information was also confirmed by the Municipal Health Department (SMS) and the State Health Department (SES). The patient presents stable clinical picture, hassle free. The patient is in home isolation. He and his contacts are monitored by health teams.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are four confirmed cases in São Paulo, two in Rio Grande do Sul and one in Rio de Janeiro. Others nine cases are still under investigation. See note below.

The confirmation took place after the disclosure of the results of the laboratory test at the Adolfo Lutz Institute, in São Paulo. The man has had medical attention in recent weeks and is under follow-up. The case had been notified as a suspect on Tuesday (14).

The first confirmed case of the disease in the state occurred on June 12. The patient is a 51-year-old man who arrived in Porto Alegre after a trip to Portugal. There is no relationship between the two cases, state health authorities in Rio Grande do Sul.

Smallpox, called “monkeypox”, is a zoonotic viral disease. Transmission to humans can occur through contact with an infected animal or human or with human bodily material containing the virus, according to SES. Despite the name of the disease, monkeys are not reservoirs and the current outbreak has nothing to do with animals.

Symptoms last for two to four weeks. Among them are skin wounds, fever and swollen nodes (swelling of the neck). Other common symptoms are headache, muscle aches, backaches, chills and exhaustion.

The incubation of the virus lasts from six to 16 days, and can reach 21 days, according to the SES. The infection has symptoms similar to smallpoxhowever with low transmission and lethality rates.

People with symptoms should seek a health service for evaluation. The diagnosis is made by molecular testing or genetic sequencing, whose samples are sent to the Adolf Lutz Institute, in São Paulo.

Cases of virus infection have been reported in Portugal, Spain, England and the United States. Until recently, all cases outside Africa were imported cases from recent travelers to the Democratic Republic of Congo or Nigeria. The cases reported in May 2022 are the first autochthonous cases, whose transmission route has not yet been established.

