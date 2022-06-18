Runaway truck hits at least ten vehicles on Santa Luzia streets

At least ten vehicles, shops and houses were damaged on the night of this Friday (17), after being hit by a runaway truck in the streets of the São João Batista neighborhood, in Santa Luzia, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. Initial information from the Military Police (PM) indicates that, fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

A video circulating on social media shows desperate residents amid the vehicles hit in front of a supermarket in the city. Then the person filming runs the other way and shows other damaged cars on the way and part of a spilled load. Watch:

Runaway truck hits at least ten vehicles on Santa Luzia street. Initial information from the Military Police indicates that no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/TEi65bCDuy — The Time (@otempo) June 17, 2022

According to the corporation, the damage caused by the accident is still being accounted for. The driver of the cargo vehicle has already been located by the military, however, he would be quite disoriented, not knowing what caused the accident.

Now, the PM is trying to locate the company responsible for the truck to find out if the man is an employee or if the cargo was stolen.