Runaway truck runs over pedestrians and leaves three dead in rural Crato, Ceará | caribbean

A runaway truck ran over pedestrians and hit houses and cars on Friday night (17) on a street in the Dom Quintino district, in rural Crato, south of Ceará. At least three people died at the scene and another eleven were injured and were rescued, including a one-year-old child, according to the Fire Department Command that accompanies the teams at the accident site. One of the victims is in critical condition.
In videos posted on social media, you can see people in despair trying to help the injured.
Accident with runaway truck leaves vehicles destroyed in Crato, Ceará. — Photo: Reproduction
According to witnesses, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle after a brake failure and hit people who were on a sidewalk and on the street. The driver fled the scene and is being sought by police in the region. At least six cars were dragged away and some were completely destroyed.
A doctor from Samu reported that he treated five people at the scene of the accident and another six people were rescued by people, totaling eleven injured.
One of the lanes of the road that gives access to Fortaleza was blocked and generated a queue of vehicles that were waiting for release.
Firefighters said they were called to the scene around 7pm. Two garrisons went to the accident, one from Crato and the other from Juazeiro do Norte. The district is 28 kilometers from the county seat. The accident site is on the stretch of the highway that connects Cariri to Fortaleza.
Ambulances from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) from neighboring cities were sent to the location.
Vehicles parked on the street were hit by the truck – Photo: Personal archive
