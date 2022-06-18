‘Russia is not entirely clean, but we are not ashamed’: Russian Chancellor’s defiant BBC interview

  • Steve Rosenberg
  • BBC Russia Editor, Moscow

‘Russia did not invade Ukraine’, says Russian foreign minister

Since Russia attacked Ukraine nearly four months ago, thousands of civilians have been killed and entire cities reduced to rubble, while millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes.

But on Thursday (17/6), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, looking into my eyes, told me that things were not what they seemed.

“We didn’t invade Ukraine,” he said.

“We declared a special military operation because we had absolutely no other way of explaining to the West that dragging Ukraine into NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the Western military alliance) was a criminal act.”

