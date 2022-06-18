Russian manufacturer Lada makes 2011 car again because of sanctions

THE Ladaa Russian manufacturer that became known in the 1990s in Brazil with the models laika, samara and, mainly, the SUV 4×4 Niva, returned to producing cars in its home country after shutting down its factories at the start of the war in Ukraine in March. For political reasons and also because of the harsh sanctionsthe manufacturer was sold by Renault to the government of Vladimir Putin. The French group held a majority stake of 67.61% in AvtoVAZ (which produces Lada models), and led the sales in the local market.

With the nationalization, and the crisis in the local automotive market, Lada resumes the production of cars. However, with technology from the past. The brand has reassembled the sedan Grant in the Classic version. The model born in 2011 reappears with old mechanics, from the 1990s, as well as safety features of the time – that is, outdated.

Lada Laika sedan was sold in Brazil after opening imports (Lada/Disclosure)

What the car (does not) have

In this sense, the Russian compact sedan leaves behind a series of items that have become fundamental in cars. For example, the Granta Classic doesn’t even have front airbags. The item, mandatory in Brazil since 2014, was discarded due to lack of components. And there’s more. The country, which lacks 0-km models and a big hole in spare parts, offers the car without stability control or even ABS brakes. From basic items, such as seat belt pretensioners to modern multimedia centers, of course, are left out.

The most modern feature of the Granta Classic is therefore the panic button. In emergency situations, just press it to contact the Russian emergency service. Even air conditioning is optional. At least, the Isofix system (for attaching child seats) and front power windows continued on the list. But the alloy wheels and rear obstacle sensors of the photo model (below) stay out.

Lada/Disclosure

archaic engine

And if you were scared by the (lacked) list of standard items, the engine goes further. The 1.6 8-valve naturally aspirated 90 hp that equips the model meets Euro 2. That is, it is an engine made to comply with the 1996 rules. Euro 6, which has been forcing the electrification of vehicles. It should be noted that, until then, the model met Euro 5 standards, from 2009.

Offered in sedan, hatch, liftback (a 4-door coupe) and station wagon bodies, the 2022 Granta comes with a 5-speed manual transmission. Data show that gasoline consumption is 15.3 km/l. On the Classic sedan, prices start from 678,300 rubles – just over R$ 60,000, in direct conversion. In the communiqué of site there is a bonus of 20 thousand rubles.

Lada/Disclosure

Due to sanctions from governments like the United States and members of the European Union, there are restrictions on all sides. For example, Russia – who lost even McDonalds -, has suffered serious consequences in relation to the supply of parts. In addition to the semiconductor crisis, the country has not been able to make up for the lack of components.

There, the impact of import barriers is so great that car repair is totally compromised. This creates space for the illegal market. In summary, through the impacts of the war on the car market, there are those who have been paying much more for a new model. And everything should get worse, after all, there are no predictions for the end of the war.

