Sabrina Sato, Mion, Huck and Ivete have leaked salaries at Globo

Sabrina Sato and other Globo presenters earn a high monthly income, but Huck’s salary stands out

That the contracted artists of the Globe earn well, it’s nothing new for anyone. But the salary value of the most famous presenters in the house, draws attention for its high and surprising values.

According to the journalist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, from “A Tarde é Sua”, from RedeTV!, presenters like Marcos Mion and Ivete Sangalo receive an average of R$ 400 thousand reais per month. About that, Sabrina Sato, recently hired by Grupo Globo, is pocketing no less than BRL 200,000 a month.

While the salaries of the new presenters of the Globe draw attention, the gains of the veteran of the house, Luciano Huck exceeds expectations compared to any other of them. Also according to the columnist Alessandro Lo-BiancoAngélica’s husband earns around R$ 3.5 million reais a month for presenting the “Sunday with Huck“.

With a contract signed until 2025, Luciano Huck earns millions a month and becomes the highest paid presenter on the Marinho station. However, in your future contract renewal, the presenter’s salary may drop significantly.

According to Lo-Bianco, from “A Tarde é Sua”the greatest financial discomfort of the Globeat this time, would be the astronomical salary of Luciano Huck. Taking over “Domingão” almost a year ago, after leaving faustão for Band, the presenter has gained a lot and created problems for the channel’s financial department.

NEW SALARY PROPOSAL

In its future renovation, the Globe intends to offer the monthly BRL 400 thousand, equal to what Marcos Mion and Ivete Sangalo currently earn for Luciano Huck. If the presenter does not accept or the broadcaster does not reach a common denominator, it may be that in 2025, the communicator runs the risk of leaving the broadcaster.

if Huck leave Globo anyway, Sundays will be offered, in the future, to Marcos Mion or Ivete Sangaloaccording to the columnist Lo-Bianco, from RedeTV!.