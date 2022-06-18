Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets concept images with curved screen and 200 MP camera

Update (06/17/2022) – FM

Samsung may be working on its new generation of high-end phones with major design changes, as rumors suggest. On Wednesday (15), new conceptual renderings of the Galaxy S23 Ultra were published suggesting several new features, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The images were taken by Technizo Concept, popular for its unreleased smartphone concepts. The designer imagined the Galaxy S23 Ultra with an unprecedented golden color and curved screen that extends to the right side of the device. The camera block, however, is the same as the conceptual renders published earlier this month.

The successor to the Galaxy S22 Ultra should keep its focus on replacing the “Note” line with its large screen that takes great advantage of the area, since its edges are extremely thin. This also includes S Pen stylus support. It is possible to observe that the main camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is larger than the other sensors. This detail is no accident — rumors claim that the next flagship from Samsung will use a powerful 200 MP ISOCELL HP3 sensor, the successor to the ISOCELL HP1 that should be used in a Motorola top of the line.

















Samsung

25 May

















Samsung

09 May



It’s not the first time the industry has speculated about a curved screen for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In February, before the launch of the Galaxy S22, the IceUniverse announced that Samsung is ready to manufacture “displays curved on all four sides” in mass, but there is still no information that indicates the presence of this technology in the next flagship. Do you believe the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have this major design change? Comment!

Original text (06/08/2022)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra wins conceptual render with 200 MP camera

Already with expectations for the arrival of the Galaxy S23 line, the Samsung community is already engaged to imagine what the South Korean is preparing out there. For now, however, you have to be content with just that—imagination. This is the case of these conceptual renders made by the Technizo Concept design, which show what the S23 Ultra would be. In the images, the successor to the Galaxy S22 Ultra has an elegant design, but very different from what Samsung has done in its devices. There’s a large camera module, which features a huge main camera. It is speculated that it will have 200 MP, and that the South Korean would abandon the 108 MP for an ISOCELL HP3 sensor.

















Tech

07 Jun

















Samsung

07 Jun



Below the main camera there appears to be a periscope lens, while there are two other lenses to the right of the main camera lens. The front of the phone is shown with curved edges, a punch-hole camera and very thin bezels. There’s even the S-Pen slot at the bottom of the phone. And you, what did you think of this different design of the phone? Comment your impressions and your expectations for the new line!

see more