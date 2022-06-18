São Paulo explains why it did not accept devices that former physiologist got to modernize medical department

São Paulo’s attempt to modernize its structure, considered outdated even by those who currently work at the club, comes up against the delicate financial situation that the institution has faced for years. The matter has generated controversy in recent days on social networks, due to statements by Turíbio Leite de Barros, the team’s former physiologist.

Treated as a partner of the current management, as it would help Tricolor to obtain more modern equipment to use in Refis and would also work as a consultant in the structure of the Barra Funda Training Center, Turíbio had an audio published on social networks and also reproduced with authorization by the Radio Bandeirantes. In the statements, the physiologist implies that the planning did not prosper because of third parties.

“What I can say is the following. I always had the best of intentions to take the equipment. I wouldn’t need resources. There was only one loan to be paid after a year, including replacement of new equipment. All I got was marketing property exchanges: signed shirt, box entry for some clubs, club social media. They were going to be state-of-the-art equipment. The reasons for not being accepted I will wait for the press to investigate. I can’t speak because they’ll keep massacring me. That would be an unfair fight between me and São Paulo“, said Turibio.

According to ESPN with sources linked to São Paulo, the partnership between the club and Turíbio did not advance for two main reasons.

The first is that, when Turíbio offered the equipment to São Paulo, in the agreement there was a great possibility of him occupying the position of manager of health projects, a position for which the club already has another professional, Fernando Fernandes, hired in the middle of of the first half of 2022.

In addition, the Morumbi club’s code of ethics, which does not allow the same department to have family members working together. And, therefore, Turíbio could not perform any similar role in São Paulo, as his son, Luis Fernando de Barros, is already an employee of Tricolor.

ESPN had access to a document, signed on July 13, 2021 by President Julio Casares, that reaffirms this rule.

“At present and in the exercise of the powers established in articles 117, in line with the previous recommendations of cost reduction in the order of 10% of expenses of each area/directory and, above all, to curb the increase in the number of employees or the creation of new vacancies , I also determine that the hiring of members and family members of Employees and Directors are prohibited“, says the document.

There is yet another reason. According to ESPN’s investigation, Turíbio offered six pieces of equipment to São Paulo, who did not see all of them as necessary. The DEM (a body created with medical professionals and collaborators of the institution) vetoed the devices, considering that the more modern ones would not be of great use and the others would not add.

In the club’s view, two would be important, while the other four, despite being more modern than the ones that São Paulo has at the moment, were even less efficient than what Tricolor itself had at Refis currently.

Also according to ESPN, the loan would initially be two to three months. Then it was traded for six months or even longer. After the period, São Paulo would have to make the purchase of the borrowed devices, which also helped to make the agreement unfeasible. The purchase price was also above market.

As the talks to hire Turíbio did not prosper, the physiologist stopped acting as an intermediary in the business, which ended the negotiations.

Turíbio also left his position at DEM, made up of nine professionals in the field and who have helped São Paulo in the search for modernization at Refis. As the equipment was not delivered, the club did not need to return it, but, under the guidance of the high tricolor dome, the legal department will be called to interpret Turíbio’s statements.

