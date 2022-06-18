São Paulo gives its version and explains why it did not accept devices that a former physiologist got to modernize the medical department

According to ESPN, the deal did not move forward for two main reasons; understand

The attempt of Sao Paulo to modernize its structure, considered lagged even by those who currently work at the club, comes up against the delicate financial situation that the institution has faced for years. The matter has generated controversy in recent days on social networks, due to statements by Turibio Leite de Barrosformer team physiologist.

Treated as a partner of the current management, as it would help the Tricolor to obtain more modern devices to use in the refs and would also work as a consultant on the structure of the Barra Funda Training CenterTuríbio had an audio released on social networks and also reproduced with authorization by the radio Young pan. In the statements, the physiologist suggests that the planning did not prosper because of third parties.

“What I can say is the following. I always had the best of intentions to take the equipment. I wouldn’t need to have resources. There was only one loan to be paid after a year, even the new equipment would be replaced. what I got were marketing property exchanges: signed shirt, entry into a box for some clubs, club social media. They were going to be state-of-the-art equipment. The reasons for not being accepted I’ll wait for the press to investigate. I can’t say because they will keep massacring me. Then it would be an unfair fight between me and São Paulo”, said Turíbio.

According to the ESPN with sources linked to São Paulo, the partnership between the club and Turíbio did not progress for two main reasons.

The first is that, when Turíbio offered the equipment to São Paulo, in the agreement there was a very high possibility of him occupying the position of health project managera role for which the club already has another professional, Fernando Fernandes, hired in the middle of the first half of 2022.

In addition, the Morumbi club’s code of ethics, which does not allow the same department to have family members working together. And, therefore, Turíbio could not perform any similar function in São Paulo, as his son, Luis Fernando de Barrosis already an employee of Tricolor.

THE ESPN had access to a document, signed in July 13, 2021 by the president Julio Casares, which reaffirms this rule.

“At present and in the exercise of the powers established in articles 117, in line with the previous recommendations of cost reduction in the order of 10% of expenses of each area/directory and, above all, to curb the increase in the number of employees or the creation of new vacancies, I also determine that the hiring of members and families of Collaborators and Councilors is prohibited”, informs the document.

There is yet another reason. According to the calculation of ESPN, Turíbio offered six pieces of equipment to São Paulo, who did not see all of them as necessary. The DEM (a body created with medical professionals and employees of the institution) vetoed the devices, considering that the ones that would be more modern wouldn’t be of much use and the others would not add.

In the club’s view, two would be important, while the other four, despite being more modern than São Paulo’s at the moment, were even less efficient than the Tricolor had at Refis currently.

Also according to an investigation by the ESPN, the loan initially would be two to three months. Then it was traded for six months or even longer. After the period, São Paulo would have to make the purchase of the borrowed devices, which also helped to make the agreement unfeasible. The purchase price was also above market.

As the talks to hire Turíbio did not prosper, the physiologist stopped intermediating the deal, which ended the negotiations.

Turíbio also left his position at DEM, made up of nine professionals in the field and who have helped São Paulo in the search for modernization at Refis. As the equipment was not delivered, the club did not have to return it, but, under the guidance of the high tricolor dome, the legal department will be called to interpret Turíbio’s statements.