São Paulo plans a statue of Telê Santana in front of Morumbi | Sao Paulo

Telê Santana is considered one of the main coaches in the history of São Paulo. In addition to the 1992 Libertadores title, he was champion of the 1991 Brazilian Championship, 1991 and 1992 Paulistão, in addition to the 1992 and 1993 Club World Cups.

The statue in honor of the idol will be placed at gate 1 or 2 of the São Paulo stadium. The board, along with the club’s marketing, has not yet defined the location or the launch date.

In addition to the statue, São Paulo plans a series of events during 2022 to remember and honor the idols who won the trophy 30 years ago.

This Friday, for example, São Paulo held an event at the Morumbi stadium with the launch of official products that refer to the Libertadores title and the presentation of the game in full on the big screens with the presence of some players who played in the match.

