See 10 real estate funds that pay dividends above the Selic at 13.25% – Money Times

the industry of real estate funds (FIIs) has grown exponentially over the past four years, jumping from 208,000 investors in 2018 to 1.68 million in May 2022.

This growth is partially attributed to the downward movement of the base interest rate (Selic)which reached its historic low of 2% per year in August 2020, aligned with the characteristics of the FIIs themselves: monthly payment of dividends exempt from income tax.

With the increase in the Selic rate, which today is at 13.25% per yearquestions about the risk-return relationship of FIIs are beginning to gain strength, as fixed income assets benefit from higher interest rates.

However, a survey of TC Economicsprepared by the platform manager Einar Riveroshows that the dividend yield of at least 18 funds exceeds the current Selic.

The research considered only the real estate funds that make up the ifix, the industry’s benchmark, with a closing date of June 16. Check out the top 10 top earners below.

Background ticker Dividend Yield* Valora Hedge Fund VGHF11 17.91% Urca Prime Income URPR11 16.94% Riza Arctium Real Estate ARCT11 16.28% Valora CRI Price Index VGIP11 15.77% Reit atrium ARRI11 15.68% Devant DEVA11 15.24% AF Invest CRI AFHI11 15.08% Kinea Price Index KNIP11 14.98% Vectis Real Interest VCJR11 14.93% REC Receivables REC11 14.70%

*Dividend yield in the last 12 months.

Basing investment decision solely on dividend is looking in the rearview mirror, says analyst

Although monthly earnings are considered the greatest attraction of FIIs, especially for the individual investor, a specialist heard by the Money Times warns that other criteria need to be analyzed to avoid frustrations.

For Ronaldo Candiev, a real estate fund analyst, “basing the investment decision solely on the dividend is looking in the rearview mirror”. The specialist in FIIs explains that the analysis should be more comprehensive, seeking to understand the origin of the income.

Candiev clarifies, for example, that the last dividend distributed by a REIF may relate to an asset that was sold in that period or even to a Lease agreement that is about to end.

