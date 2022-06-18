See favorite Brazilian campaigns to win trophies

This is the online version for this Friday’s edition (17/06) of the Mídia e Marketing newsletter. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them in your email, register here. Those who subscribe to UOL also receive 10 exclusive newsletters.

Next week, between June 20 and 24, the Cannes Lions, the most important creativity festival in the world, takes place in France.

Every year, advertising agencies and Brazilian brands submit their campaigns in the 29 categories of the event – ​​which, this year, brought together 290 judges from all over the world to choose the best advertising actions.

The organization of the event announced today (17) that 1,930 Brazilian works participate in the trial — 31% more than in 2021. Brazil is the third country with the most registered campaigns, behind only the United States and the United Kingdom. In total, the event received 25,464 entries, against 29,074 last year.

In 2021, Brazilian agencies won 71 trophies: 3 Grand Prix (the festival’s biggest prize, distributed in each category), 14 gold, 20 silver and 34 bronze lions.

O UOL Media and Marketing talked to experts and selected five favorite Brazilian campaigns to bring the “lions”, as the festival’s trophies are known. Check out:

‘The Uniform That Never Was’, by TracyLocke, for Centauro

Centauro’s campaign pays homage to Aída dos Santos, the only woman in the Brazilian delegation of the Tokyo Olympic Games, in 1964. Aída, who finished 4th in the high jump at that Olympics, competed without a coach and without uniform – at the Games , she wore a uniform borrowed from Botafogo’s soccer team. Trying to repair the historical mistake, the brand created “O uniform that never existed”, custom designed by stylist Carol Barreto. The campaign has already been announced among the finalists in the Glass category, which highlights works that promote gender equality.

‘Sustainable advertising’, by Publicis Brasil, for Heineken

Reinforcing its concept of sustainability, Heineken bought one of the most expensive spaces on Brazilian TV to show its brand for a few moments and, soon after, leave the screen completely black for more than 30 seconds. In the narration, the commercial highlighted that the company’s breweries use renewable energy, inviting the viewer to register using the QR code displayed on the screen. It is estimated that just by “saving” electricity in millions of homes during the commercial’s airing period, enough energy was saved to supply a city of almost 60,000 inhabitants for a few hours.

‘New iconic kisses’, by GUT São Paulo, for Mercado Livre

Sponsor of the LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade in São Paulo, Mercado Livre launched last year the campaign “New iconic kisses”, led by a film that recreates kisses inspired by pop culture, but with gays, lesbians and other diverse couples as protagonists. , encouraging the public to normalize the idea of ​​”love free from prejudice”.

‘Lu do Magalu’, by Ogilvy Brasil, for Magazine Luiza

Lu From Magalu

The biggest virtual influencer in the world is not Barbie or Mickey — but, rather, a Brazilian: Lu, from Magalu. The construction of the content creator, who surpasses 30 million followers, is told in the case created by Ogilvy for Magazine Luiza, showing the trajectory of a project that went far beyond the mascot of a brand and became a girl- advertising for other brands such as Adidas and Red Bull and acted in real clips by artists such as Anitta and Alok.

‘Impossible Combo’, by David São Paulo, for Burger King

The Impossible Combo

In “Impossible Combo,” Burger King assumed that McDonald’s fries are better — but that the perfect combo would bring your Whopper along with them. In partnership with Rappi, it offered the package for delivery, ensuring that delivery people would take to anyone who asked for “the best burger and the best potato”, even if from different restaurants. The novelty forced Méqui to remove its stores from Rappi to end the game.