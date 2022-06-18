See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

The more natural what you eat, the greater the chance that your food is on the right track, providing the nutrients you need for a healthy life.

However, with the hectic routine, sometimes we need to seek practicality when preparing meals. Relying on pre-cooked, cooked and vacuum-packed or canned foods helps you solve the menu faster (in a healthier way than ordering a pizza). Beans, chickpeas, peas, corn, sardines, tuna, mushrooms, olives, asparagus, hearts of palm and select vegetables are examples of jokers to have in the closet.