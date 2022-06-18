See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

The more natural what you eat, the greater the chance that your food is on the right track, providing the nutrients you need for a healthy life.
However, with the hectic routine, sometimes we need to seek practicality when preparing meals. Relying on pre-cooked, cooked and vacuum-packed or canned foods helps you solve the menu faster (in a healthier way than ordering a pizza). Beans, chickpeas, peas, corn, sardines, tuna, mushrooms, olives, asparagus, hearts of palm and select vegetables are examples of jokers to have in the closet.
In order not to harm your health, prefer products with a lower sodium content, as industrialized products preserved in salt water tend to have a large amount of the mineral. When preparing, discard the brine (which should not be used) and avoid washing the food, as this can reduce its nutritional value, as explained by a VivaBem report.
As a last resort, if the preserves are too salty, boil the food for a few minutes in filtered water, taking care to ensure that the product does not soften or lose its texture. And, when using the preserves in recipes, do not add salt in the preparation and bet on other seasonings, such as pepper, saffron, paprika and herbs.
Practicality (and vegetables) on the plate
The traditional vegetable selection, which can be bought ready-made (in a can, box) frozen or on a tray (for cooking), is a practical way to consume vegetables on a daily basis. And the food is in some of the meals of Menus for Emagrecer, which offers exclusive menus for UOL subscribers lose weight in a healthy and practical way.
