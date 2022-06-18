See the schedule of the São Paulo LGBT Parade and 10 other parallel events in the city – 06/17/2022 – Tours

São Paulo’s first LGBT+ Pride Parade since the Covid-19 pandemic locked everyone at home should fill Avenida Paulista with thousands of people and the colors of the rainbow from noon on Sunday, the 19th.

This will be the 26th edition of the event, which will feature 19 electric trios to parade on the most famous street in São Paulo under the theme “Vote with Pride – For a Policy that Represents”, which echoes the demands of the LGBTQIA+ population in the year of presidential elections. .

Among the attractions already confirmed are Pabllo Vittar, a drag queen who performs in the car that closes the event, as well as artists such as Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza, Liniker, Pepita, Lexa, Pocah, Aretuza Love, Gretchen, Jojo Todynho, Romero Ferro and Philip Catto. The complete program can be seen at paradasp.org.br.

But the party is not restricted to the micareta on Paulista. The next few days in the city also have a vast parallel program that includes more concerts, ballads, theater plays, art exhibitions, soccer championships and even more targeted demonstrations – such as the one made by trans people, this Friday (17), and by lesbian and bisexual women, this Saturday (18).

Check out, below, ten other events to immerse yourself in the LGBTQIA+ universe in the capital of São Paulo.

Batekoo Pride

One of the biggest parties dedicated to LGBTQIA+ and black culture in São Paulo has its themed edition with two tracks and the participation of Pepita, MC Naninha, Tícia and Melly, in addition to DJs such as Kiara Felippe and Freshprincedabahia.



R. Dr. Moisés Kahan, 134, Barra Funda, Instagram @batekoo. Sat. (18) at 10 pm. From BRL 41 in linktr.ee/batekoo

Lesbian and Bisexual Women’s Walk of São Paulo

It is the twentieth edition of the event, which usually follows the Parade’s schedule. Under the theme “For the Struggle, Memory and Resistance Against Racism, Transphobia, Biphobia and Lesbophobia”, the women will gather on Avenida Paulista and set off on the march.



Cyclist Square – Av. Paulista, between Bela Cintra and Consolação streets, Instagram @caminhadalesbi.sp. Sat. (18) at 2 pm. Free of charge

Castro Pride

The two-day party – this Friday and Saturday, the 17th and 18th – marks the farewell to Love Story, which will soon be completely renovated for the opening of the new Love Cabaret project, led by names like Facundo Guerra. Dedicated to electronic music and LGBTQIA+ culture, the event featured DJs such as South African duo Goldfish, as well as Valentina Luz, Matheus Meca and drag queens performances.



Love Story – r. Araújo, 232, República, Instagram @festacastro. Fri. (17) and Sat. (18) at 10 pm. From BRL 90 in ingresse.com/castro-pride

Cultural Center of Diversity

The space at Itaim Bibi prepares a schedule of shows, theater, cinema and performances for the next few days. In the field of music, for example, the singer Assucena, who sings this Friday, the 17th. The theater is also performed this Saturday (18) and on Sunday (19) with the show “Wonder! Vem para Barra Pesada”, dedicated to the transvestite artist Claudia Wonder. On the other weekend, it will also be possible to watch the play “Stories for Tangerines and Sea Horses”, on the 25th, and the performance “Drag Generation”, which, on the 26th, brings together five drag queens duos on stage.



Cultural Center of Diversity – r. Lopes Neto, 206, Itaim Bibi, Instagram @ccdiversidade. Free, with ticket pick-up 1h before

São Paulo Cultural Center

The space promotes events related to the month of LGBTQIA+ pride. From Friday (17) to Sunday (19), the play “Manifesto Transpofágico”, by Renata Carvalho, which narrates the paths of her transvestite body, is on display. Then, between the 22nd and 26th, Marco Antonio Oliveira takes to the stage “O Silêncio Anuncia o Grito ou Voz Bixa”, in which he rescues childhood stories to reconstruct memories of “dissident bodies and performativities”.



CCSP – r. Vergueiro, 1000, Paradise, Instagram @centroculturalsp. Free, with ticket pick-up 1h before

Culture Factories

The spaces also have events aimed at the LGBTQIA+ population throughout the month. This Saturday (18), for example, the Jaçanã unit is the stage for the show “The Right to Love”, by Cia JS Teatral, which, in the form of a musical comedy, shows the love life of a gay character in a remote city. On the 25th, at Capão Redondo, there is the Miss Drag Capão Redondo contest, in which drag queens are challenged to create a performance. Also there, but on the 29th, there will be reading of children’s books with the LGBTQIA+ theme.



Jaçanã Culture Factory – r. Raimundo Eduardo da Silva, 138, Jaçanã, tel. (11) 2249-8010, Instagram @fabricadeculturasp Fri.(18), at 3 pm. Free of charge

Capão Redondo Culture Factory – r. São Francisco Basin, s/n, Capão Redondo, tel. (11) 5822-5240. Miss Drag: Sat. (25) at 6pm. Reading: Thu. (29) at 10:30 am. Free of charge

Trans Pride March

The fifth edition of the march that celebrates the resistance of transgender people is scheduled for this Friday, the 17th, with the participation of Majur, Danny Bond, the duo Irmãs de Pau, councilor Erika Hilton and state deputy Erika Malunguinho, both from PSOL from São Paulo, in addition to international actress Angelica Ross, who is part of the cast of the series “Pose”, on Netflix.



Largo do Arouche, República, Instagram @orgulhotrans. Fri. (17), from 12 pm to 9 pm. Free of charge

Diversity Cup

The championship, which brings together around 260 players divided into 16 teams associated with Ligay Nacional de Futebol, has a show of the ball at Nossa Arena – among the teams there are names like Unicorns Brazil, Trans United and Joga Miga. The donations collected at the event will be sent to the Casa Florescer Institute, dedicated to welcoming transvestites and transsexuals in situations of social vulnerability.



Nossa Arena – access by Av. Nicolas Boer, 10, Barra Funda, Instagram @tacadadiversidade. Sat. (18) at 10 am. Entrance: a personal hygiene product

Poc Con

The LGBTQIA+ comic and graphic arts fair created virtually in 2019, during the pandemic, finally has a face-to-face edition. In addition to more than 110 exhibitors who will sell their works, names such as Laerte Coutinho and Chris Gonzatti also have autograph sessions. The event also prepares virtual and in-person tables on topics such as the national comic.



House of Portugal – Av. da Liberdade, 602, Liberdade, Instagram @poc_con. Sat. (18), from 11 am to 8 pm. Programming and registration in poccon.com.br. Free of charge

​Hall of Homoerotic Art

The independent cultural space Vórtice has its first homoerotic art salon, in which six artists show their works that delve into the gay universe, addressing themes such as sensuality, transgression and desire. Curated by Paulo Cibella, the show will feature works by names such as Daniel Jaen, Hanz Ronald and the Mexican Félix D’Eon.



Cultural Vortex – Vera building, r. Álvares Penteado 87, 7th floor, Sé, Instagram @vorticecultural. Until July 30, Wed. to Sat., from 11 am to 7 pm. Free of charge