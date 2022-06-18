See where to get vaccinated against Covid-19 this Friday (17), in DF | Federal District

Most health facilities are open from 8 am to 5 pm. However, the vaccination point at the Plano Piloto Bus Station will be open from 7 am to 8 pm. At 612 Sul, there will be service until 22:00, by drive-thru system (see addresses and hours below).

Vaccination stations against influenza and measles will also be open, in addition to routine immunization.

Child vaccination: from 5 to 11 years old

First dose: over 12 years old

Second dose: over 12 years old

Booster dose: over 12 years old

Fourth dose: people aged 40 and over

Drive Thru: Adults only

Night vaccination: for adults only

Immunosuppressed: additional and booster dose

Why is it necessary to apply the fourth dose?

At the end of March, the Ministry of Health issued a technical note justifying the decision to apply the 4th dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. At the time, the recommendation was aimed at people over 60 years old.

According to the folder, data on cases, hospitalizations and deaths from respiratory infections in the country indicated a “trend of loss of protection in properly vaccinated elderly”, with emphasis on “the age group above 80 years of age”.

Also according to the document, this reduction in the effectiveness of vaccines after four or five months in the elderly can be partly explained by the process of immunosenescence, or the natural aging of the immune system.