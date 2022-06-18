See who will be able to withdraw the amount of R$ 6,220 released by the FGTS

Caixa Econômica Federal has updated its system, so it now indicates which cities can make the request for the calamity withdrawal made available by the Severance Indemnity Fund (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço).FGTS), especially for those whose place of residence was the victim of some kind of disaster.

That’s why the FGTS is releasing withdrawals of R$ 6,220 during this month of June for residents who fit certain criteria. specifications and also make the official request for the calamity loot.

As of the date of this news, Caixa Econômica Federal had released the amount to residents of more than 120 cities, including some in the state of Bahia, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro.

The cities of the state of São Paulo and Espírito Santo will soon also be able to request the FGTS calamity withdrawal, so there is no reason to be alarmed.

The reason Caixa Econômica Federal is releasing the loot in question for some cities is due to the consequences of the strong rains and floods that are happening in these places lately.

Recently, two other cities also had the loot released for the same reason. We are talking about Belford Roxo in Rio de Janeiro and Santo Antônio do Amparo, which is located in Minas Gerais.

What is expected is that in a short time some cities in the state of São Paulo and Espírito Santo will also have the amount released by Caixa Econômica Federal, as they also suffered from these misfortunes.

Who is able to carry out the calamity withdrawal of R$ 6,220?

The calamity withdrawal from the guarantee fund is available to all those who have been through harmful situations thanks to some public calamity or other situations of emergency recognized through decrees issued by the municipality, state or Federal District.

Therefore, all residents of the cities that are included in the list and who have a balance in the FGTS can now withdraw the money soon after it is requested and approved.

The amount of BRL 6,220 is limited to just one access per person, but it is still possible for more than one person from the same family to withdraw.

Check below in which cities residents can request the calamity loot now in June:

Holy Spirit

Bom Jesus do Norte until July 10, 2022;

São Gabriel da Palha until July 3, 2022.

Minas Gerais

Aimorés until July 20, 2022;

Cataguases until July 6, 2022;

Mateus Leme until July 4, 2022.

Rio de Janeiro