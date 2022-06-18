SELECTION: Energisa opens enrollment for Internship Program in Rondônia

Energisa is looking for new talent for 116 internship vacancies in the states of Minas Gerais, Acre, Paraíba, Sergipe, Tocantins, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Rondônia, Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso.

Candidates can seek an opportunity for higher education in the fields of Business Administration, Accounting, Law, Economics, Electrical Engineering and Statistics. For the technical level internship vacancies, the areas are: Electrotechnics; Electronics or Electromechanics.

The internship program lasts for 12 months, renewable for another 12 months. Energisa offers remuneration compatible with the market, including transportation vouchers and life insurance. The selected candidates will be able to work in various departments of the company. The selection process will be entirely online.

About Energisa

With 117 years of history, Energisa is the largest private group with national capital in the Brazilian electricity sector. We are an ecosystem of products and services aimed at leading energy transformation, connecting people and companies to the best energy solution and building a more sustainable world.

Our portfolio comprises 11 distributors, 11 transmission concessions, large-scale renewable generation, an innovative brand of energy solutions – (re)energisa –, with distributed generation from renewable sources, energy trading in the free market and value-added services, in addition to a shared services center, a contact center company and fintech Voltz, the first in our industry in the digital account market.

We transform energy into comfort and development for more than 20 million people in 862 municipalities in all regions of the country and we generate more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.