Sertanejo’s wife Edson has a luxurious party in SP

Deia Cypri, wife of Sertanejo Edson, of the duo with Hudson, celebrated her 40th birthday yesterday, with a luxurious party held in the interior of São Paulo.

“It’s 40! Today is my day and I just want to thank you for everything God does for me. Thank you so much Lord for everything, for everyone and for so much, I am completely grateful and fulfilled for so much love I have and receive. And let’s celebrate that today has party”, wrote Deia on her Instagram, sharing a photo essay.

In another post, she showed off the bold look and celebration theme.

The celebration took place on a farm and was attended by famous guests, such as the countryman Chitãozinho.

In videos shared on Instagram, it is possible to see Chitãozinho cheering the audience alongside Edson, singing the great hit “Evidências”.

Edson sings alongside Chitãozinho on his wife’s birthday Image: Playback/Instagram

Check out some photos of the luxurious party shared on the networks:

Deia, wife of countryman Edson, has a luxurious birthday party in SP Image: Reproduction/Instagram/Penelope Andeline

On his social networks, Edson declared himself to his wife by wishing her a happy birthday.

“Today, on her day, we’re going to make the most of the account, but first I couldn’t help but put a special message here. I’m one more year by your side celebrating your life my love, and I just wanted to thank you for the wonderful woman you are for our family. May God continue to bless you and may we continue like this together at shows, at work, in everyday life and on the stages of life. I love you forever”, wrote the singer.