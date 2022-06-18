Shakira orders a wall to be built so she doesn’t see Piqué’s parents, says newspaper

posted on 06/17/2022 12:43



Singer Shakira decided to build a wall around her house to avoid having contact with Piqué’s parents, who live on the same land.

According to the Spanish newspaper The PeriodicalShakira will build a wall at her house in Barcelona to separate it from the other two built on the same land.

In addition to the residence of the former couple and the player’s parents, in the same place there is also a house given to the singer’s parents and who have access to each other through different locations.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, Shakira plans to move to Miami soon and take the couple’s two children with her.

Since the announcement of the separation, Piqué has been living in the single apartment, in a building in the center of Barcelona. Shakira, on the other hand, continues with her two children – Milan and Sasha – in the house where she lived with the player.