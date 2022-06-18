Simaria fights with ex and has reason for removal revealed: “millions”

The reason for Simaria to leave may be a fight in justice

Simaria, from the duo Simone and Simaria, revealed to be away from her work as a singer to take care of her health, but it seems that she did not tell the whole truth about the reason for her departure.

After fights, discontent and revelations about Simone, the singer left the scene and who will command the “double” Simone and Simaria, will only be her friend Simone.

Fabiola Reipert, spoke on her TV show one of the reasons for her departure. She starts by saying: “I can say that it is good for Simaria to step away from her career, she is not in the mood to sing, because there is something that is tormenting Simaria. She is shaken!”

“Simaria would be at war with her ex-husband, in court. A legal battle is taking place right now” reveals Fabiola Reipert firsthand.

The columnist still ponders “The sisters have a problem. That’s not news.” but, it seems that this problem with her ex-husband also motivated her estrangement.

“The process is under judicial secrecy. It involves real estate in Brazil and Spain. The ex-husband is willing to fight for it until the end. They’ve been together for 14 years and in the midst of this fight, they have two kids,” she said.

How much would the singer’s wealth be?

In this fight for justice, your ex-husband is probably fighting for millions, since Simone and Simaria have one of the highest fees of the sertanejo public.

According to information from the Movimento Country website, from IG, it is estimated that currently, Simone and Simaria have a cache of R$ 300 thousand per show (per month). They earn around R$9,000,000 (nine million).

The singer’s sister, Simone squanders a mansion with her husband and children in São Paulo. In fact, the mansion even has a movie room, its own gym and everything else.