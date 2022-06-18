Singer detonates Wesley Safadão and reveals mistreatment: “Like cow”

In an interview with IELCAST, this Thursday (16), the former singer of the groups Forró Real and Garota Safada, Gil Mendes revealed some unpleasant situations that he lived when working alongside Wesley Safadão a few years ago. The vocalist detonated the singer and spoke about sexist attitudes that he lived in the hands of the famous and the other men on the team.

During the chat, Gil Mendes said that none of the girls was allowed to use the bathroom on the bus, only Wesley Safadão. “The dancers couldn’t go to the band’s bathroom, they had to ask to stop to pee. And I didn’t believe it”, revealed the singer about Forró Real.

“There are drivers who think they own the bus, so they don’t want to have work, there are a lot of girls who are disorganized, leaving everything messy… And then it was in this tradition. The girl went to the road like a cow. She would piss on the road like a cow”, she revealed about what happened on the bus of Wesley Safadão’s band.

The singer commented that when she arrived in the band “Slutty Girl”, she decided to negotiate her roles in the musical group, in addition to the use of the bathroom, the financial value was also agreed between them. “When I went to Girl [Safada] it was the same, only Wesley used the bathroom”, said Gil Mendes.

Despite this, Gil Mendes explained that she and Wesley Safadão got along very well, and that both shared the stage, with the same spaces and perks. At that time, the number of songs that the artist would be able to sing was also negotiated, including solo performances.

The Brazilian electronic forró band from Fortaleza with Gil Mendes and Wesley Safadão released around 8 CDs and 2 DVDs, both hits nationwide.