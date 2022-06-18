Singing in a choir can delay cognitive function decline, research says

Scientists from Helsinki, Finland, are studying how the habit of singing can contribute to the rehabilitation of people with aphasia, such as actor Bruce Willis, and to the prevention of diseases that lead to a decline in cognitive functions. Aphasia is a condition that affects the communication skills of patients after a series of brain injuries, such as stroke, for example.

Despite the difficulties, melodic intonation therapy has shown good results for these patients. Singing the words instead of saying them, part of the individuals can communicate better.

Professor Teppo Särkämö, coordinator of the Premus project, created an elderly choir dedicated to the treatment of patients with aphasia and family members who are dedicated to their care for the study. The research group also performed a series of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scans of the brains of participants and young, middle-aged and elderly people singing in choirs, to compare the data.

The results showed that the brain networks involved in singing undergo less changes than those responsible for speech over the years.

In an interview with the newspaper El País, Särkämö explained that when a person sings, the frontal and parietal systems of the brain are activated and more motor and cognitive resources associated with verbal control and executive functions are used. These two systems are responsible for regulating behavior.

In addition, choir members were able to achieve better results on neuropsychological tests, reported fewer cognitive difficulties, and demonstrated greater social integration. Tests with electroencephalograms indicated that they had even better auditory processing capabilities, which allow them to combine information about pitch in the frontotemporal regions of the brain.

The study also showed that the social interaction associated with choir singing can also delay the onset of dementia.

Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (34) Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and dementia are neurodegenerative diseases that mainly affect the elderly population. Conditions are progressive and, over time, the patient becomes more dependent on the care of others.Getty Images ***Elderly and computer It is common that, in the initial stage, the symptoms are confused with the natural aging process. However, family members and close people should be aware of the signs Getty Images ***doctors It is also important to seek help from doctors, because the earlier the diagnosis, the greater the chances of controlling the case and delaying the progression of diseases, as well as increasing the quality of life of patients.Disclosure ***elderly-g73b917f75_640 Parkinson’s causes the death of neurons that produce dopamine and play an important role in the locomotor system. Men are the most affectedPixabay ***man-g7d8f2f940_640 The patient’s family members should be alert to the first signs of sluggishness, muscle stiffness, and frequent tremors, which are more characteristic of this condition.Pixabay ***woman-gd073167b3_640 Alzheimer’s, in turn, affects more the female population. It causes the degeneration and death of neurons, which results in the progressive alteration of brain functions.Pixabay ***question-gd12ddc75a_640 The most recurrent consequences are the impairment of memory, behavior, thinking and learning ability.Pixabay ***patient-ge7e79da2d_640 Dementia is progressive and the initial symptoms are well known: memory loss and confusion are the most common. The condition affects up to 25% of people over 85 in BrazilPixabay ***hands-gda2519f21_640 Speech problems and difficulty making decisions are also among the signs. However, there are other subtle signs that can alert to the development of some types of degenerative diseases. Pixabay ***eye-g91c3cc572_640 Vision problems: A study done in the UK by UK Biobank shows that people with age-related macular degeneration are 25% more likely to have dementiaPixabay ***elderly-agencia-brasil Hearing loss: May be linked to cellular changes in the brain. But vision and hearing loss can lead to social isolation, which has been known for years as a risk factor for Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.Brazil Agency ***elderly-couple-g5e4cbfe5e_640 Mood swings: People with early dementia stop finding jokes funny or don’t understand situations they used to find amusing and may have difficulty understanding sarcasm Pixabay ***281948-see-x-important-care-with-oral-health-of-the-elderly-768×512 Gum problems: Research shows that oral health is linked to mental problems and may also be linked to type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and alcoholism – all are also risk factors for dementiareproduction ***man-g2ef0736cd_640 Social isolation: the symptom can increase the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. A lack of patience with friends and family and a preference for being alone can be signs of chemical brain problems or lack of vitamins.Pixabay ***ball-g8627c1d0f_640 Other signs that may indicate neurodegenerative diseases are: lack of interest in usual activities, difficulty performing day-to-day tasks, repeating conversations or tasks, disorientation in familiar places and difficulty in memorizationPixabay 0

“Ultimately, the goal of our work with people with aphasia is to use singing as a tool to exercise speech production and eventually communicate without the need to sing. However, in corals we are seeing the effect that this intervention has on people’s daily lives as an essential communication tool”, says the researcher.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.