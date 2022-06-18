Smallpox of the monkeys: commander with suspicion in ES undergoes exams

Photo: Getty Images





It is under investigation in Espírito Santo the first suspected case of monkeypox. This Friday (17), to the report of TV Vitória / Record TV, the undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Luiz Carlos Reblin, gave updates on the case of the 44-year-old commander. The professional was on a cargo ship that left Singapore, and showed symptoms of the disease on the 9th.

“The patient is doing well, being monitored at the hospital. Lacen performs tests before the final exam, for the diagnosis of this new virus, caused by monkeypox. We performed six tests for other possible diseases. Five were negative. One is inconclusive, that is, it is border between negative and positive. It will be repeated for a new evaluation”, stated Reblin

If the last test is negative, the Ministry of Health will collect new material to send to Rio de Janeiro, where it must be verified whether it is really monkeypox or not.

The undersecretary recalls that it is essential to maintain the use of masks at this time, also for serving as a prevention of other diseases.

“It is essential to monitor any event that may occur here. This is a new event, we are vigilant, alert. It is a disease that does not have as great a transmission as covid so far, but every precaution is important. especially now. Avoid contact with people with skin lesions, especially who have traveled to other countries. Keep distance in everyday life from people with symptoms. Don’t share cutlery and don’t have intimate contact with people with symptoms “, concluded the undersecretary.

the case

“When being evaluated by the medical team responsible for the vessel, the patient reported a sudden-onset fever last Thursday (9) and skin rashes that progressed through the body in the following 48 hours. He also said that he had not had contact with people with the disease. or suspects it,” said Sesa.

The commander also reported not having had contact with people suspected or confirmed to have the disease. The man was hospitalized last Wednesday (15) in an isolation area at a private hospital in Greater Vitória and is in good general condition.

According to Sesa, material was collected to be sent to the reference laboratory at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is monitoring the case. So far, there are no new suspects on the vessel.

“ES is prepared”, guarantees undersecretary

In an interview, the undersecretary assured that Espírito Santo is prepared to deal with the situation. “The entire state of Espírito Santo is prepared, both the public network, that is, the SUS, and the private network. The commander is fine from the clinical point of view, he is not at risk, but remains isolated,” he added.

Also according to Reblin, it is important to isolate people who show any symptoms of the disease.