SpaceX fires at least five employees after letter criticizing Elon Musk, according to agency | Technology

SpaceX rocket company laid off at least five employees after discovering they had drafted and distributed a letter criticizing the founder Elon Musk and urging executives to make the company’s culture more inclusive, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the agency.

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX Sued Over Alleged Ponzi scheme with Cryptocurrency Dogecoin

Who is Elon Musk? South African-born billionaire recently agreed to buy Twitter

The New York Times reported on Thursday that SpaceX had laid off employees associated with the letter, citing three workers with knowledge of the situation, but did not detail the number of layoffs.

SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell sent an email saying the company had investigated and “fired several employees involved” with the letter, the paper said.

As the Times reported, Shotwell’s email said employees involved in publicizing the letter were fired for making other employees feel “uncomfortable, intimidated, oppressed and/or angry because the letter pressured them to sign something that did not reflect their opinions”.

The letter, titled “An Open Letter to SpaceX Executives” obtained by Reuters, called Musk a “distraction and embarrassment” for the company he founded.

In a list of three demands, the material said that “SpaceX must quickly and explicitly separate itself from Elon’s personal brand”, “hold all leadership equally accountable for making SpaceX a great place to work for everyone” and “define and respond uniformly to all forms of unacceptable behavior”.

The letter, first reported by US portal The Verge, was written by SpaceX employees in recent weeks and shared as an attachment to an internal group chat “Morale Boosters” that brings together thousands of employees, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, who asked not to be identified.