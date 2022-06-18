SpaceX fires five employees after letter criticizing Elon Musk – Link

SpaceX fires after letter criticizing Musk

Rocket company SpaceX has laid off at least five employees after discovering they had drafted and distributed a letter criticizing founder Elon Musk and urging executives to make the company’s culture more inclusive, two people familiar with the matter said.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. The newspaper The New York Times reported on Thursday, 16, that SpaceX had laid off employees associated with the letter, citing three workers with knowledge of the situation, but did not detail the number of layoffs.

SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell sent an email saying that the company had investigated and “fired several employees involved” with the letter, the report said. New York Times. Per the report, Shotwell’s email said the employees involved in spreading the letter were fired for making other employees feel “uncomfortable, intimidated, oppressed and/or angry because the letter pressured them to sign something that did not reflect their views.” “.

THE Reuters could not independently confirm the report. The letter, titled “an open letter to SpaceX executives”, seen by Reuters, called Musk a “distraction and embarrassment” for the company he founded. In a list of three demands, the material said that “SpaceX must quickly and explicitly separate itself from Elon’s personal brand”, “hold all leadership equally accountable for making SpaceX a great place to work for everyone” and “define and respond uniformly to all forms of unacceptable behavior”.

The letter, reported for the first time by the The Verge, was written by SpaceX employees in recent weeks and shared as an attachment in an internal “Morale Boosters” group chat that brings together thousands of employees, said a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. Much of the company’s day-to-day business operations are led by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell. She promised to enforce SpaceX’s “zero tolerance” standards against employee harassment.