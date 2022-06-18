Strengthened after a test of fire, Vasco looks for a break in the G-4 before thinking about a Serie B title | vasco

Vasco arrives in Londrina strengthened after good results and with the chance to take the vice-leadership of Série B of the Brasileirão once and for all. The speech in the team led by Maurício Souza, who will make his debut in command of the team this Saturday, is to expand the gap in the G-4 before talking about fighting for the title.

Two weeks ago, there was talk that the sequence against Grêmio, Náutico and Cruzeiro would be crucial for the direction that Vasco would take in the competition. The team passed the test of fire with seven points conquered in nine possible and the feet planted in the group of the four first placed, with six points away for fifth place.

In the tie with Grêmio, the performance with the ball on the crossbar in the last bid was celebrated in São Januário. The victories over Náutico, the first away from home, and over the leader Cruzeiro raised the confidence of the Cruz-Maltino team.

– These victories are a demonstration of the strength that our group has and of how all the work has been done within the club since the beginning of the competition. We are united in pursuit of our goal, which is access and we will certainly fight until the end to put Vasco back where he deserves to be – said striker Gabriel Pec.

With the defeat of Bahia to Chapecoense, Vasco assumes the vice-leadership of Serie B in case of victory in Londrina: the team would go to 27 points, two more than the Bahians, who parked at 25. The first club outside the G-4, with 18 points, is Grêmio, which will host Sampaio Corrêa this Saturday, at 11 am (Brasília time).

After the defeat at Maracanã, Cruzeiro, in turn, has already resumed the path of victories and defeated Ponte Preta on Thursday. It was at 31 points. But the hunt for the leader, at least for now, is not a priority at Vasco – although the new coach has highlighted the desire to be champion in his presentation.

There are seven rounds left until the end of the first round. In addition to Londrina, Vasco faces:

worker (house)

Novorizontino (outside)

sport (home)

Criciúma (outside)

Sampaio Correa (out)

Ituano (house)

Vasco and Londrina face each other this Saturday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Estádio do Café, in a game valid for the 13th round of the Series B of the Brasileirão.

