“Susi Humana” has an unrecognizable face after cosmetic procedures in Turkey – RecordTV

Jennifer Pamplona, ​​better known in Brazil as the ”Human Susi”, has already spent more than R$ 3.5 million on plastic surgeries. In the last intervention, the 29-year-old model faced a drama worthy of a horror movie, as highlighted by the report of Alert City.

She lives in Dubai but chose Istanbul, Turkey, to have three procedures performed in one week. The country is well known around the world when it comes to aesthetics, but Jennifer’s reality was very different from what was expected.

The young woman used her social media to vent and denounce violence suffered during the process, claiming that she felt a lot of pain, difficulty breathing and assured that she was mistreated, even begging for food.

”He took my blood and then put it inside me again without informing me,” he says in a post.

As she recovers from the proceedings, Jennifer called in a lawyer to report the abuse and ensure that no other woman goes through the same situation.



