Tadeu explodes with José Leôncio and threatens to take his father to justice

In the soap opera Pantanal, Tadeu (José Loreto) has always been a man of valor, innocent and an example of a human being, but who also has his outbursts of anger, mainly because of the feeling of rejection that he carried his whole life. And one of those bombs in his chest bursts the moment he feels demoted by José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) which causes him to have a horrible fight with his father and demand everything that is his.

In more recent scenes shown in the soap opera Pantanal, the situation between father and son gets out of hand when José Leôncio returns from a trip and discovers that the boy has returned to get involved with Guta (Julia Dalavia), even though he is against this relationship. Everything only gets worse when Tenório (Murilo Benício) warns that he will only release the marriage if the groom’s father himself asks for his daughter’s hand.

It is evident that the farmer makes it clear that he does not intend to do any of this because he is against the idea of ​​his son getting together with the young woman, mainly considering that the two do not form a correct couple. All this while the man prepares a party for the wedding between Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), which leaves Tadeu completely beside himself.

Tadeu threatens father in Pantanal

The two even start talking to try to resolve themselves, but as José Leôncio explodes assuring that he does not accept this marriage, Tadeu does not lower his head and goes further, making threats against his father. He demands to receive every penny for his life’s work on the farm as a farmhand, so he can take the money and live with Guta wherever he wants and far from everyone else.

The novel Pantanal is being written by Bruno Luperi and is based on the original work by Benedito Ruy Barbosa that was first shown on TV Manchete (1983 – 1999) in March 1990.

At Globo, the artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard, Cristiano Marques and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

