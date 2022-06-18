Tadeu will have a big fight with José Leôncio when demanding payment for “slave labor”

Tadeu in Pantanal (Reproduction Globoplay)

Angry with the father, Tadeu (José Loreto) will demand payment for the time who worked without pay on José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm in “Pantanal”.

In next Friday’s chapter (24), Tadeu will demand money from his father for all his work as a pawn, and the two will have a nasty fight. Recently, José Leôncio put his three children (Tadeu, Jove and José Lucas) in a fierce dispute for the silver saddle, an inheritance left by Joventino, today the entity Velho do Rio.

Later, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will instigate Tadeu to fight with José Leôncio and demand from his father his share of the inheritance in oxen.

next chapters

Filó (Dira Paes) will leave Irma (Camila Morgado) shocked to say that she knows about the carioca’s affair with José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) in “Pantanal”. Filó will explain that he always knew that Irma took the pawn in the first phase of the plot, but he won’t judge his colleague or blame her for the past.

With pity to see Irma sad, Filó will advise her not to put her happiness in any man. “Where have you seen such a thing? A beautiful and fine woman like you shouldn’t put her happiness in a man’s hand”, says Irma. “Who told you I’m doing this?” asks Irma.

Clever, Filó will explain that he understood that Irma’s attraction to José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) has to do with the pawn being similar to his father. In the first phase of “Pantanal”, Irma had sex in secret with José Leôncio, and was shocked to learn that Filó always knew about the affair. “I always knew everything. Zé told me when you were together. You don’t even have to ask me for forgiveness. That was many years ago.”

Then Filo advises Irma to be happy, and suggests that she get closer to Trindade (Gabriel Sater). “When are you going to allow yourself to be happy? I’m not telling you to lie or deceive anyone. If not for life, then for a moment.”