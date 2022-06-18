talking about the subject can prevent diseases, says doctor

The video of a pelvic physical therapist teaching TikTok users how to clean the anus region hit the one million views mark in just a few days and sparked a discussion on social media about the correct way to sanitize the area. More than a simple discomfort with the odor in the region, the lack of adequate cleaning can cause diseases, which have nebulous data because of the taboo around the subject, as a doctor explained to Live well. The author of the video revealed that she received insults, but felt satisfied in the mission to clarify the issue.

Camila Gutz tells the UOL who didn’t expect all this success with the video on TikTok, as he posted it “unpretentiously” on Sunday morning. “It was a demand that I had already owed for three weeks to the people who follow me on Instagram. I posted, did my thing and when I saw the video it had a million views”. The content now has over 10 million views.

Despite this, she was offended for broaching the matter openly. “People coming in direct, comments on videos, in articles, finding it absurd and saying that I was doing this to show myself. But that’s not my focus, what matters is to spread this information to thousands and help men and women with that”.

She says more talk is needed on this topic. “The fact that this subject has been successful shows that it is taboo to talk about sexuality and intimate hygiene. People are still not in the habit of talking about it openly, everything is still very forbidden and vulgar. for schools and parents to talk more about these things with their children. In the future we need to treat all this naturally”.

doctor explains

According to physician Bruna Carminatti Cavaresco, Coloproctologist at HCGS (Hospital and Clínica São Gonçalo), hygiene in the anus region should be performed after evacuation and during bathing with soap and water. Although cleaning the area is important, it is not necessary to rub it vigorously, as excessive cleaning can also cause problems.

“If the area is rubbed vigorously, the skin becomes degreased. This can result in contact dermatitis, a type of skin inflammation”, he explains in a conversation with the UOL. Instead of completely sterilizing the area, it is important that the soap is removed with plenty of running water.

Although the explanation is not complex, Camila says there is a way to stop having the “butt smell”. “Many people thanked me, because they always washed the wrong way all their lives. People always say that ‘in this life we ​​have no solution for two things: for the smell of butt and for death’. I disagree with the smell of butt”.



For cisgender women, who must avoid the contact of bacteria from the anus with the vaginal area, the doctor reminds you that it is important to redouble attention. “Cleaning should be done ‘from front to back'”, she informs.

Illnesses

The HCGS doctor recalls that bacterial and parasitic infections are the biggest manifestations caused by lack of hygiene in the anus region.

As the area is full of folds (the “folds” pointed out by the physical therapist in the popular TikTok video), this demands extra attention. “The area is often hot and moist and poor hygiene can cause fungal and bacterial infections in the perineal region that can manifest redness, itching and even ulcerative lesions. [feridas] in more serious cases”, details Bruna.

As important as treatment is the accurate diagnosis of diseases caused by lack of hygiene. “Each disease and its different causative pathogens are treated differently. Therefore, the evaluation of a coloproctologist is essential. Treatment can range from the use of topical creams, guidelines for adjustments in relation to hygiene, to treatment with antibiotics and oral antiparasitics” , explains the doctor.

Trying to break the taboo around the subject is also an obstacle to be overcome by the medical community.

“Unfortunately, even due to the lack of accurate diagnosis, the great taboo involved with diseases in this region and the difficulty in seeking medical care, there are no accurate data on the incidence and prevalence of these diseases. and education in relation to basic hygiene care in our country, especially when we talk about vulnerable populations”, concludes the doctor.