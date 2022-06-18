the 10 best classic games from the Deluxe catalog

Available to Brazilians since June 13, the new PS Plus has added a catalog with almost 700 titles for Deluxe subscribers. In this way, members of the most expensive tier of the service can now enjoy not only the latest works, but also some classics, especially PS1 and PS2 games.

Unfortunately, the offer came in quite limited compared to the classics catalog, and older fans of the PlayStation platform may be disappointed not to find their favorite games. However, it is still possible to take a lot of good things and enjoy projects that marked their time among the most diverse categories.

Check out the best classic games available exclusively for the new PS Plus Deluxe plan below:

Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey (PS1)

Released in 1997 for PS1 and PC, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysey is a puzzle-based adventure platformer. During the campaign, players will have to guide Abe through a series of maps, using reasoning and scenario resources to rescue all 99 Mudokons and avoid strengthening the ruthless Sligs and Glukkons.

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS1)

Updated version of the original game, Resident Evil: Director’s Cut includes three gameplay modes and can be played according to the classic rules and features. The franchise’s debut on consoles marked an era with challenging gameplay and a deep approach to viral infection, implementing 3D graphics full of details and precise mechanics.

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue! (PS1)

Toy Story 2 follows the story of the second film in the franchise and stars Buzz Lightyear. In the PS Plus game, the Star Ranger must do everything to rescue Woody and prevent him from being sold to collectors. Thus, the hero will have the help of old and new friends in a special adventure and with many options for exploration.

Siren (PS2)

Classic Japanese survival horror, Siren has an uncomfortable and disturbing atmosphere to mess with the player’s psyche. After a secret ritual is performed in the village of Hanuda, people start to behave strangely when they hear the sound of a siren. Thus, the few survivors strive to reverse the curse and prevent them from being transformed by the Shibito.

Worms Armageddon (PS1)

With single player and multiplayer support, Worms Armageddon is a fun, team-based worm battle experience. As the scenery sinks, participants must use all sorts of contraptions to eliminate rivals, paying attention to map transformation and wind conditions.

Wild Arms 3 (PS2)

Wild Arms 3 debuted the franchise on PlayStation 2 and introduced 2.5D graphics. In the game, four heroes unite to face groups of mystics and avoid the awakening of a demon. To do this, in addition to trusting their instincts, they must hone skills, acquire tools, and tactically face enemies — all in a turn-based battle system.

Siphon Filter (PS1)

Siphon Filter is a third-person stealth action game, where technologies play a big role in special operations. In the title, agents Gabriel Logan and Lian Xing are tasked with a risky mission and must do the impossible to capture a German international terrorist. On PS Plus, the game comes with new rendering, rewind option, quick save and custom video filters.

Tekken 2 (PS1)

Tekken 2 was a great leap forward for the franchise and presented visuals with greater fluidity and richness of detail. The title also expanded the fighter catalog to 25 characters and implemented interesting new features, such as defined combos and new game modes — Survival, Team Battle and Time Attack.

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter (PS2)

A sequel to Starfighter, Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter predates the Battle of the Clones and features a Jedi Master and his pilot. In the plot, the heroes discover a galactic conspiracy and ally themselves with the Republic to prevent the construction of a powerful weapon. Your mission: to fly fighter jets with unique properties and destroy cargo from maximum security ships.

Jak and Dexter: The Precursor Legacy (PS2)

Developed by Naughty Dog and published by SIE in 2001, Jak and Dexter: The Precursor Legacy is a PS2 classic with platforming mechanics and challenges. As Jak tries to save his friend from a transformation, the duo will complete mini-games, search for collectibles and solve countless quests – all in a colorful universe full of secrets.

