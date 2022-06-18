The countries that have the most expensive and cheapest gasoline – and where Brazil ranks

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago

Brazil currently has the second most expensive gasoline among South American countries

Although oil is a commodity, that is, a raw material that is priced uniformly by international supply and demand, the final consumer price of gasoline — and other petroleum derivatives, such as diesel and LPG gas — varies immensely. around the world.

In the last week (June 7th to 13th) the price of a liter of gasoline for consumers went from US$ 0.02 (R$ 0.11) in Venezuela to US$ 3 (R$ 15.4) in Hong Kong , according to the Global Petrol Prices ranking, which surveys prices in 168 countries, weekly in most of them.

In addition to Venezuela, the countries where gasoline is cheaper are Libya (2nd), Iran (3rd), Syria, Algeria, Kuwait, Angola, Nigeria, Turkmenistan and Malaysia.

And the places where it is most expensive are Hong Kong (168th in order of cheapest to most expensive), Norway (167th), Denmark (166th), Finland, Iceland, Greece, Netherlands, Central African Republic, Monaco and Singapore.

