‘The country will stop again’, says truck drivers association after price increase by Petrobras

The Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers expressed “indignation” after Petrobras announced yet another increase in fuel prices, this Friday 17th. In a note, the entity indicated the possibility of a strike. The text is signed by Wallace Landim, known as “Chorão”, the president of Abrava.

In a note, Abrava criticized the pricing policy adopted under Michel Temer (MDB) and maintained by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The rules, criticized by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), align fuel prices in Brazil with fluctuations in the international market.

“We have been warning for a long time about the consequences of this price policy by Petrobras and the economic chaos it is causing in society”, declared Abrava.

The truck drivers claimed overload with diesel tariffs added to vehicle maintenance expenses. Drivers report difficulties in bearing the costs, “putting their own lives and those of others at risk”.

The organization blames Bolsonaro for not having “restructured” Petrobras and that, instead, he preferred to “throw a tantrum”. According to the entity, there is a possibility of a stoppage.

“The truth is that, one way or another, if Petrobras’ cruel pricing policy continues, the country will stop again. If not because of a strike, it will be because of being paid to work. Strike is most likely,” he declared.

Bolsonaro declared on the radio 96 FM Christmas that tries to articulate the establishment of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry against the directors of Petrobras.

The president argues that the application of a change in fuel price policy would represent an intervention in the state-owned company. At the same time, the government says it is interested in investigating the conduct of the oil company’s president, José Mauro Coelho, the directors and members of the board of directors, due to the record of high profits amid successive tariff readjustments.

The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), claimed the resignation of Coelho on social media.

“He only represents himself and what he does will leave a legacy of destruction for the company, the country and the people. Get out!!! Because its management is an act of corporate terrorism”, wrote the parliamentarian.