The Enemy – PlayStation increases servers in Brazil in preparation for cloud streaming

THE Sony is increasing in a dedicated effort the capacity of servers dedicated to the PlayStation in Brazil.

The move takes place in preparation for the expansion of the subscription service PlayStation Plus in the national territory, and should culminate with the debut of streaming via cloud from 2023.

The information is from anonymous sources close to the The Enemy.

The increase in server capacity would be the first step in a service expansion process similar to what is already happening in more advanced stages in other regions, such as Japan, Singapore and some European countries.

Available in Brazil since June 13th, the new PlayStation Plus debuted on the national market without one of the biggest highlights of the international version of the service: access to a catalog of classics from the Playstation 3 via streaming.

The function is inherited from PlayStation Nowanother subscription service previously offered in countries like the US and UK that ended up being absorbed by the new PlayStation Plus.

while the competitor Microsoft already offers game streaming from the cloud nationwide as part of its Game Pass Ultimate service (and, more recently, free of charge specifically for Fortnite), Sony had not yet shown interest or ability to expand streaming to Brazil.

wanted by The Enemy with questions regarding the matter, Sony responded that it does not comment on rumors in an official capacity.