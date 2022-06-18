THE MOST MONSTER VIDEO CARD: We tested the RTX 3090 Ti in 4K AND BEYOND

We put the Dream PC Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC to work

Yesterday we set it up, but today is the day to see her working hard. In this video we are going to show the performance of the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC video card, the first model we have for testing equipped with the newest and most powerful chip from Nvidia for its home market.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC Official Website

for this gameplay we will need to take our tests to the extreme. With cards with less performance than it already handily pushing games at 4K, we’ll need to use settings at the limit in tweaks like Ray Tracing and other graphical effects or, when even that’s not enough to stress enough, we’ll run tests on the impressive 8K resolution to make this card “pass work”.

The complete testing hardware includes:

– AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – official website – review link

– MSI CREATOR TRX40 – official website

– Kingston Fury Renegade 4x32GB @3200MHz – official link

– MasterLiquid ML360P Silver Edition Cooler – official website

– Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC – official website

– 2x Kingston Fury Renegade PCIe 4.0 SSDs – official link

– Cooler Master V1000 Platinum – official website

– Cooler Master HAF EVO 700 – official website

Tested games:

00:00 – Introduction

00:48 – Setting the Cooler Master HAF 700 EVO LEDs

02:23 – Call of Duty: Warzone

05:22 – Control

09:11 – God of War

11:54 – Cyberpunk 2077

13:14 – Conclusions

