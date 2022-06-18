The Quarry was going to be a Google Stadia exclusive

The Quarry by Supermassive Games was very close to becoming a Google Stadia exclusive, which would only be featured on that streaming service as one of the headliners to attract more players.

As advanced by Axios, who says he was informed by two sources with knowledge about the game’s development, initially Google was the publisher for The Quarry by Supermassive Games, before 2K Games decided to support the launch and present it on PlayStation consoles, Xbox and PC.

Take-Two has officially commented that Supermassive looked for a partner for The Quarry as development neared its end, after Google decided to cancel its plans to bet on first-party projects.

In 2020, Google announced plans to bet on exclusive Stadia and collaborate with several studios, something it was allegedly doing with Supermassive, but as you well know, The Quarry is not exclusive to Stadia.

The game is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC, where it manages to reach a larger audience and Supermassive is probably happier with the result.

