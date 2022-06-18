“There is an understanding…”, Barbieri ‘passes’ Renato Gaúcho and Atlético select 3 technicians to replace Turco

Antonio Mohamed’s name loses more and more strength and already has “shadows” to take office from now on in BH

The series of recent bad results in the Brazilian Championship makes Antonio “Turco” Mohamed arrive for the match against Flamengo, on Sunday (19), in need of victory. There are those who guarantee that, in case of defeat or a new setback, the Argentine should be removed from the command of the Athletic. In this context, candidates are already appearing to replace him from now on. Cuca, at first, is ruled out.

The most ventilated name is that of Renato Gaucho, which has been available on the market since November last year after visiting Flamengo. the colleague Henrique Muzzi, sectorist of Galo, says that there are two more names on the agenda at the top alvinegra leadership: Maurício Barbierifrom Red Bull Bragantino, and Odair Hellmannex-Fluminense and Inter and today in the Arab world.

“Of the 3 names placed by Atlético’s board, there is an understanding that one of them is the most practical way out. Barbieri would not take over in the middle of a season. Hellmann is not a consensus. Renato Gaúcho becomes the most viable. It is worth noting that Turco is still the coach”inform muzzi on his Twitter account this Friday morning (17).

Barbieri has been under pressure at Bragantino since the early eliminations in the Libertadores group stage (in which he was left out of the Copa Sudamericana) and the Copa do Brasil. In the Brazilian Championship, Massa Bruta, it is true, comes from two victories that put the team back in the first part of the table, but the coach is still in more sheets. Hellmann has a current contract at Al-Wasl until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Officially, Atlético maintains its support over Turco Mohamed. During the week, Rodrigo Caetano, football executive at Galo, reinforced his confidence in the Argentine’s work and values ​​”long-term” work.