“There is no Petrobras and Government dichotomy”, says Pacheco

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), gave the government responsibility for the new increase in fuel prices, announced by Petrobras this Friday (17).

In a press release, Pacheco recalled that the government has a majority among the directors of the state-owned company, indicating the president of the company – and that Planalto cannot be oblivious to this fact. “After all, the Petrobras and government dichotomy does not exist”said Pacheco.

The Minas Gerais senator once again defended that the government support a price stabilization proposal using its dividends. “If the fuel price situation is getting out of control, the Government must accept to share Petrobras’ huge profits with the population, through a price stabilization account in times of crisis”he wrote.

Pacheco, unlike Arthur Lira and Jair Bolsonaro, avoided publicly asking José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, appointed to the presidency by the Executive in April, to resign. He concluded his message by simply saying that “The Senate passed numerous legislative matters that were within its reach and now expects quick and effective measures from Petrobras and its parent company, the Federal Government.”