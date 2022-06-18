“Think it’s alright”

While enjoying her boyfriend’s vacation in Jerusalem, Luana Piovani came out against the new look of her eldest son Dom (9 years old). The boy pierced his ear using permission from his parents, Luana and Pedro Scooby, a surfer and former surfer.BBB 22.

However, the actress insisted on reinforcing that she was against the idea, but that the child’s insistence and the surfer’s approval made her change her mind. The children are in the care of the ex-brother and, with that, Dom got the scoop he wanted so much.

“Did you see that my biggest saci got his ear pierced? Did I want to? I didn’t want to. But he asked me, got fed up, cried. And then there’s that thing, I’m the boring, the witch, and the father thinks everything is fine, It’s all quiet, and I remain a witch, boring and unbearable“, she blurted out.

“Wanted? I didn’t want to, but I gave in”, she said, accepting ‘defeat’. Luana also stated that the problem was not that big and, if the boy decided to stop wearing the earring, he would just have to stop using it for the hole to close and return to what it was before.